Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Cranford Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Double Shooting On Routes 1&9
DV Pilot Police & Fire

CLOSE CALL: Woodcliff Lake Police Subdue Westwood Offender Carrying Loaded Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jordan Dufont
Jordan Dufont Photo Credit: WOODCLIFF LAKE PD

Woodcliff Lake police prevented a potential tragedy when they subdued a Westwood man who was carrying a loaded gun, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call of a suspicious-looking couple walking through backyards on Glen Road on Saturday found Jordan Dufont, 20, and a woman identified as his girlfriend, Police Chief John Burns said.

Dufont has a previous history of drug arrests and had been free pending trial on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy out of Rochelle Park last November, records show.

Woodcliff Lake police began to take him into custody for giving them a fake name on Saturday when Dufont began resisting, the chief said.

The officers subdued the 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Dufont after a struggle and found the 9mm handgun in his chest pocket, Burns said.

They charged Dufont with weapons offenses, hindering arrest and possession of pot and drug paraphernalia before sending him to the Bergen County Jail.

Dufont remained held in the county lockup on Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

His girlfriend was released without charges.

Burns thanked Montvale and Park Ridge police for assisting.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.