CLOSE CALL: Woodcliff Lake Police Subdue Westwood Offender Carrying Loaded Gun

Woodcliff Lake police prevented a potential tragedy when they subdued a Westwood man who was carrying a loaded gun, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call of a suspicious-looking couple walking through backyards on Glen Road on Saturday found Jordan Dufont, 20, and a woman identified as his girlfriend, Police Chief John Burns said.

Dufont has a previous history of drug arrests and had been free pending trial on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy out of Rochelle Park last November, records show.

Woodcliff Lake police began to take him into custody for giving them a fake name on Saturday when Dufont began resisting, the chief said.

The officers subdued the 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Dufont after a struggle and found the 9mm handgun in his chest pocket, Burns said.

They charged Dufont with weapons offenses, hindering arrest and possession of pot and drug paraphernalia before sending him to the Bergen County Jail.

Dufont remained held in the county lockup on Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

His girlfriend was released without charges.

Burns thanked Montvale and Park Ridge police for assisting.

