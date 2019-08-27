Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Indict Former Midland Park Businessman In $350,000 Ponzi Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Clifton Police Nab Drivers In Separate Vehicle Thefts Out Of Nutley, Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Angel Lucero / INSET: Wilfredo Santiago
Angel Lucero / INSET: Wilfredo Santiago Photo Credit: COURTESY: Clifton PD

Clifton police nabbed two men driving stolen cars -- one out of Nutley and the other from Paterson -- less than 14 hours apart, authorities said Tuesday.

An officer tried stopping a large passenger van traveling north on Van Houten Avenue with its lights off shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle took off, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

The driver continued several blocks, eventually turning onto southbound Van Houten Avenue and into Passaic, before stopping on Broadway near Grove Street, he said.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Angel Lucero of Passaic, surrendered and was taken into custody, Anderson said.

The van had stolen out of Nutley earlier that night, the sergeant said.

Lucero also was carrying valuables stolen in vehicle break-ins, he said.

Police charged him with eluding, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. He also received several summonses before being released.

Clifton detectives were working with their colleagues from Nutley to determine whether Lucero was involved in any other burglaries, Anderson said.

In the other arrest, officers on patrol on northbound Route 21 near Ackerman Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday pulled over a 2018 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen earlier in the day in Paterson, the sergeant said.

The driver, 36-year-old Wilfredo Santiago of Newark, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and issued motor vehicle summonses before being released, he said.

******

ALSO SEE: Fort Lee police chased down a local supermarket employee who they said broke into a car before dawn Tuesday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/police-fire/fort-lee-pd-officers-chase-down-supermarket-stock-boy-in-car-burglary-near-gwb/774601/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.