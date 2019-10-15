Clifton Police Chase Down Bike-Riding Pre-Dawn Burglary Suspect From Passaic

A burglar went car to car on a bicycle in Clifton overnight before police chased down and subdued him after a struggle, authorities said.

Officers responding to a burglary call on Madison Avenue around 3 a.m. found the bicycle on the sidewalk and soon began chasing 25-year-old Hector Torres-Duran of Passaic, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

For several blocks, Torres-Duran "continued to use residential yards as cover" before officers finally cornered him, Bracken said.

Torres-Duran was charged with two counts of burglary, along with theft, resisting arrest and obstruction.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail after police found an outstanding warrant obtained by the county sheriff, Bracken said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.