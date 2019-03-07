Clifton PD: Thug Mugs Church-Goer Waiting For Ash Wednesday Service

A repeat offender from Fair Lawn mugged a woman as she waited for a church to open in Clifton for Ash Wednesday, said police who arrested him.

The 46-year-old Paterson woman was standing outside of St. Brendan's Church on Lakeview Avenue when a car drove onto the sidewalk and Marc Terwilliger got out, holding some type of metal object, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Terwilliger, 21, grabbed the woman’s purse, then knocked her down when she resisted and fled with it in the vehicle, he said.

Clifton firefighters treated the victim at the scene for arm and leg injuries, the lieutenant said.

Detectives identified Terwilliger and arrested him at his home around 11:30 p.m., he said.

They charged him with armed robbery, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, as well as for using one of the woman’s checks. Drug charges are pending, as well, Bracken said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

At 21, Terwilliger already has a sizable adult criminal history, mostly for robbery and assault, in Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn and elsewhere, records show.

