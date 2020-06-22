Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Clifton PD: Paterson Pair Nabbed With Dozens Of Vials Of Crack, Synth Pot For Sale

Jerry DeMarco
Eian Dawson, Roy Ottino
Eian Dawson, Roy Ottino Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

A Clifton police officer nabbed two Paterson men with 58 vials of crack and several containers of both grown and synthetic pot all packaged for sale, authorities said.

The officer stopped a 2005 Honda CRV driven by Eian Dawson, 37, for an unspecified traffic violation near the corner of Clifton and Lexington avenues before dawn Thursday, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

A search turned up the drugs, which included several THC oil cartridges, Anderson said.

Both Dawson and his passenger, 51-year-old Roy Ottino, were arrested and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await detention hearings on various drug charges.

