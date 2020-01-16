Clifton PD: Homeless Wheelchair-Bound Mugger, Accomplice Rob Supermarket Shopper

Two homeless men – one of them confined to a wheelchair -- mugged a Clifton resident coming out of a local supermarket, authorities said.

Piotr Waszkiewica, 39, and wheelchair-bound Guy Shane Crocker, 53, approached the 66-year-old victim outside the Exito Supermarket in Botany Square on Tuesday and demanded $20, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

When he refused, Waszkiewica and Crocker hit him, threw him to the ground and rifled through his pockets, taking $100, Bracken said.

The took off, leaving the victim with facial injuries, he said.

Detectives identified and arrested the pair Wednesday afternoon on Lake Avenue. Both were charged with robbery and released pending detention hearings in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

