North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Clifton PD: DWI Driver Flips SUV, Tries To Flee

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was arrested nearby.
The driver was arrested nearby. Video Credit: Mark Rosetti (Demonracer2)

UPDATE: A driver was drunk when he flipped his SUV in Clifton and tried to flee, authorities said.

Robert Prince, 32, of Irvington left the vehicle in the middle of Bloomfield Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday before being taken into custody a short distance away, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

His SUV had to be righted and towed.

The other SUV sustained some rear damage.

Robert Prince

COURTESY: CLIFTON PD

Prince was charged with DWI and issued several traffic summonses before being released to a responsible adult.

City firefighters also responded with police. A Passaic County Sheriff's K-9 unit also was requested.

VIDEO: Mark Rosetti (Demonracer2/YouTube)

