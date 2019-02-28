Clifton PD: Detectives Smash Two-Man Crime Wave, Solve Dozens Of Burglaries In Several Towns

Dozens of home burglaries in more than a dozen towns were cracked when Clifton detectives caught two middle-aged ex-cons – one of them a former Paterson public works employee – moments after a local break-in, authorities said.

Clifton detectives began working with their colleagues in other towns last April during what became a two-man crime wave, Lt. Robert Bracken said Thursday.

A month later, they arrested former Paterson DPW worker Terry Tisder, 50, of Garfield, and Gregory Perry, 48, of Paterson following a burglary at a Richfield Village apartment.

Both were quickly released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

Investigators who continued working the case linked Tisder to eight more residential burglaries in Clifton and Perry to six elsewhere, Bracken said.

“In addition, burglaries in at least twelve other jurisdictions have been cleared due to this investigation, after sharing information with those agencies,” the lieutenant said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.