Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SAFE & SOUND: Boy, 7, Feared Abducted From Garfield Walmart Walked To Lodi, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Clifton PD: City Man Stole Another's Spray Paint, Vandalized His Car With It

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mauricio Mejia
Mauricio Mejia Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

A Clifton man sprayed graffiti on the inside windshield of another man’s vehicle before dawn Friday with cans of paint that he found in it, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 2 a.m. call said they found both men fighting on Burgess Place near Paulison Avenue.

The victim apparently had followed the other man there after seeing him rummaging through his vehicle and discovering the graffiti, Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

The defendant, identified as 18-year-old Mauricio Mejia, also had been pulling on door handles of other vehicles nearby, the victim told police.

When confronted, Mejia “became aggressive and brandished a knife,” Anderson said.

Responding officers found Mejia with the paint on his clothing and carrying spray paint cans that matched the color of the graffiti, the sergeant said.

He was also carrying a box cutter, Anderson said.

Mejia was arrested on charges of armed burglary, criminal mischief and weapons offenses, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.