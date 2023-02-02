Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Student Accused Of Repeated Assaults On Woman In FDU Dorm Room Busted With Loaded Gun: Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Clifton Mechanic Sexually Assaulted Child In Garfield Repeatedly: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Garfield PD
Garfield PD Photo Credit: Garfield PD

A 20-year-old Clifton mechanic sexually assaulted a child in Bergen County, authorities announced.

Erly Campoverde carried out the assaults on the child, who was younger than 16, in Garfield more than once, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact. 

Campoverde was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.