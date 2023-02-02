Clifton Mechanic Charged With Multiple Sex Assaults On Child In Garfield

A 20-year-old Clifton mechanic was charged with committing multiple sexual assaults on a child in Garfield.

Garfield police notified Special Victims Unit investigators of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 23 of allegations that Erly Campoverde had sexually assaulted the child, who was younger than 16, more than once, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Campoverde, who's an Italian national, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Musella said. He was charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, then sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Campoverde was released the next day pending court action, jail records show.

