Clifton Man Indicted In Arson Fires

Jerry DeMarco
Mario A. Palma-Sanchez
Mario A. Palma-Sanchez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging a Clifton man with a pair of overnight garbage can fires on the same block, one of which spread to an adjoining home.

No one was injured, but a family was displaced by the fires set by Mario Palma-Sanchez, 26, at 148 and 122 Highland Avenue on March 30, 2020, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze and vented smoke from the home with fans. The Red Cross helped the displaced residents with food, shelter and clothing.

Palma-Sanchez was arrested after surveillance images helped identify him, responders said

He remains free pending an as-yet unscheduled first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on two counts of aggravated arson.

