Clifton Man Charged With Threatening New Paterson Police Chief, Department, City

Jerry DeMarco
Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora
Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora Photo Credit: NYPD Middle East & Turkic Society

Paterson’s first Muslim police chief wasn’t in the job long when he, the department and the city became the target of threats from a 28-year-old Clifton man, authorities said.

Stefan Keco was arrested and charged after being identified by Paterson detectives following the threats to Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale Jr. said.

Friday’s 6 p.m. arrest comes as the City Council debates whether to allow mosques and other places of worship to amplify prayer calls.

Keco “made threats to harm the chief, which caused a disruption to the day to day operations of the police department,” Speziale said. “He also made threats towards City Hall, causing the police department to institute security measures for both facilities.”

The FBI, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, which ended with Keco charged with two counts of threats and bias intimidation.

"Our new police chief has a very demanding job and the last thing he needs is his life threatened,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Baycora was sworn to the position on Feb. 1.

