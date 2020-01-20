Clifton Duo Charged After Hawthorne Motorist Is Hit With Golf Club In Fair Lawn Road Rage Brawl

UPDATE: A Clifton couple were charged after the husband hit a Hawthorne motorist in the head with a golf club during a road rage brawl Sunday night in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

Mariusz Czerwinski, 44, was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van with his wife, 42-year-old Sylwia Czerwinska, as a passenger when he passed and then stopped in front of a Ford 2016 Focus driven by the victim shortly after 7 p.m. outside the Walgreens shopping center on River Road, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Both drivers got out of the vehicles and exchanged words, after which Czerwinski returned to his van, retrieved a golf club and struck the victim in the head, Metzler said.The victim then jumped on Czerwinski in the roadway, the said.

Czerwinska picked up the club and struck the victim with it several times before police arrived, the sergeant said.

Both men were taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

The victim was later released, Metzler said.

Czerwinski remained at the hospital and was to be charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession once he was released, he said.

Czerwinska, meanwhile, remained held at headquarters pending the same charges, the sergeant said.

River Road was temporarily closed in both directions.

