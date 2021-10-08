Clifton Driver Charged With Injuring Paterson Officer In Route 20 Construction Site Hit-Run

A Clifton driver left his SUV and ran after it struck a Paterson police cruiser -- seriously injuring a city officer -- at a Route 20 construction site, authorities said.

Aaron Rosas, 32, drove his 2020 Acura MDX through a barricaded construction site between 4th and 5th avenues around 4 a.m. last Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

The SUV struck a city police car, injuring the officer inside the parked vehicle, Valdes and Baycora said.

Rosas drove off, they said, but the vehicle eventually became disabled and he bailed out and bolted on foot.

The officer was treated for serious injuries at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Valdes and Baycora said.

Rosas was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, they said.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance Sunday, Oct. 11, in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

