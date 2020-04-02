Clifton Driver, 19, Nearly Hits Police Car, Runs Lights In Passaic PD Chase, Authorities Say

A Clifton driver ran several red lights and nearly hit a police car during a pre-dawn pursuit, authorities said.

A Passaic police officer found no record after doing a license plate check on a Honda Civic whose driver made an improper left turn from Main Avenue onto Washington Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver – identified as 21-year-old Andrea Korsen – kept going, Schaer said.

Korsen stopped for the light at Main Avenue and Monroe Street, then continued on, nearly hitting the patrol car, as the officer unsuccessfully tried to stop her, the captain said.

The officer cut off the low-speed pursuit after Korsen ran several lights into Clifton, Schaer said.

Clifton police picked up the chase and stopped Korsen on Ridgewood Road near her home, he said.

Korsen, who had some pot and drug paraphernalia in the car, was charged with eluding and drug and paraphernalia possession before being released pending a hearing, Schaer said.

She also received several traffic summonses, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.