Clifton Buildings Evacuated After Partial Collapse At Former Longtime Tavern

A wall collapsed Monday in a Clifton building that until last summer had been a tavern for 72 years -- raising concerns that a complete collapse could follow.

No injuries were reported after the 40-foot load-bearing wall collapsed on the left side of the Dayton Avenue building that once housed Rossi's Tavern shortly before noon, responders told Daily Voice.

The building was being completely renovated.

Surrounding buildings in the Botany Village section were temporarily evacuated as concerns grew that the entire structure would collapse, they said.

City firefighters, police and the DPW and Building Department were among the responders.

