Cliffside Park School Briefly Locked Down As Police Hunt Burglar Who Kicked In Tenant's Door

A burglar who kicked in a Cliffside Park tenant's door within a few dozen yards of a borough public school fled out a window as police arrived Friday afternoon.

Public School #3 briefly went into lockdown before police determined that the burglar had fled, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The Palisade Avenue elementary school ( at left in photo above ) is right behind the burglarized Jersey Avenue home ( at right ).

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit joined the search before it was called off and the lockdown was lifted, Capano said.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at the building, he said.

The intruder -- wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and a black baseball hat -- fled west on Jersey Avenue, Capano said.

The captain asked that area residents with surveillance cameras check the video and alert police if they spot anything suspicious.

The same goes for anyone who might have seen him in the area.

Cliffside Park PD: (201) 945-3600 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.