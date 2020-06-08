Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Cliffside Park Pre-Teen Fondled By Jersey Shore 'Caretaker,' Authorities Charge

Marquis Howard
Marquis Howard Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Jersey Shore man molested an 11-year-old Cliffside Park girl who was in his care, authorities charged.

Marquis Howard, 27, of Pleasantville (Atlantic County) remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Howard was arrested Wednesday after borough police received a complaint that he’d touched “the child’s intimate parts more than one time while the child was in his care," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Howard, who's charged with sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, had been in a relationship with a relative of the victim, records show.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Hudson and Burlington counties/

Musella’s Special Victims Unit investigated, assisted by borough police.

