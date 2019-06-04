Contact Us
Cliffside Park Police Subdue 'Madman' Who Punched Elderly Victim In Face, Kicked In Doors, More

Cliffside Park police
Cliffside Park police Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Cliffside Park police subdued and arrested a man who responders said went on a violent spree late Tuesday afternoon – punching an elderly man in the face, kicking in apartment doors and vandalizing an auto.

It began on Anderson Avenue near Morningside Avenue when, one responder said, the assailant “went nuts in his apartment building” just before 5 p.m.

“He kicked in some doors, then went out onto Anderson Avenue, walked up to an elderly man smoking a cigarette and punched him in the face,” the responder said.

Good Samaritans who rushed to the victim’s aid were assaulted, as well, before the assailant ran off, he said.

He tried getting into a locked car, breaking the handle in the process, as officers converged on him at Gorge Road, the responder said.

They took him into custody after a fierce struggle, he said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

