Cliffside Park PD: Pot Dealer Who Sold Ounce On Street In Front Of Them Had Pound At Home

Citizen complaints about open-air drug sales led to the arrest Friday of a Cliffside Park pot dealer who had a pound in his home, authorities said.

Several officers, including Detective Daniel Murtagh and Capt. Vincent Capano, moved in after seeing Ronald Moses, 23, sell an ounce of marijuana to another man near his home in the area of Commercial Avenue and Fulton Terrace, Capano said.

Moses was taken into custody and detectives conducted a warranted search of his home, where Capano said they found the larger quantity of pot, along with baggies, scales and a grinder.

Moses was charged with various drug-related counts, including distributing near a school, before being released pending a Dec. 16 court hearing.

