Cliffside Park PD: North Bergen Thief, 15, Hits Other Teen With Stolen Car

A 15-year-old North Bergen boy driving a stolen car struck another teen in Cliffside Park, then was captured as he tried to flee along with a passenger who'd been involved in a chase-related police shooting last month, authorities said.

The Lexus, stolen out of North Bergen a short time earlier, struck the 17-year-old victim Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Washington Avenue, Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The driver and his passenger got out, then drove up the block and parked after having words with the victim, Capano said Tuesday.

Responding police officers grabbed the driver, who still had the key fob in his pocket, and his passenger, 19-year-old Anthony Acosta of Guttenberg, as they walked toward Anderson Avenue, he said.

Acosta was carrying a small amount of pot, the captain added.

An ambulance responded, but the victim refused medical attention, Capano said -- adding that both he and the 15-year-old driver were released to their parents.

Police signed a delinquency complaint charging the driver with possession of stolen property, among other offenses.

Acosta, meanwhile, was charged with obstruction, conspiracy to commit auto theft and distribution and possession of marijuana. He was released pending court action.

Last month, Acosta was involved in a brief stolen-car chase in which authorities said a Ridgefield police officer fired a shot. He and a fellow passenger were charged with marijuana possession.

