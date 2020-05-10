Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cliffside Park PD: Hudson Ex-Con With 49-Arrest History Captured After Fleeing Stolen Car Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Lester Williams Photo Credit: CLIFFSIDE PARK PD

Cliffside Park police chased down a Jersey City ex-con with a rap sheet nearly 50 arrests long after he crashed a stolen car and bailed out, authorities said.

Lester Williams, 54, was speeding south on Anderson Avenue in the 2015 Honda Accord late Saturday when he saw a police car and hit the brake, rapidly slowing down, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Williams then made a quick left onto eastbound Jersey Avenue at Sal's Deli, where the Accord -- reported stolen earlier out of Bayonne -- slammed into two parked vehicles, one of which was a 2001 Ford Mustang, Capano said.

The other, a Hyundai Elantra, was pushed into a Honda Civic, he said.

Williams, who wasn't injured, tried to make a run for it through a nearby backyard but was captured soon after, the deputy chief said.

Police charged him with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and a pipe. They also issued 13 summonses for offenses that included driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a crash, careless driving and crossing the double-yellow line.

Williams, whose arrest history in several New Jersey counties includes a host of burglaries, also was wanted on four outstanding warrants out of Hudson County, records show.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

