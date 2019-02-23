Contact Us
Cliffside Park PD Driver Tries To Run After Officer Finds Gun, Synth Pot, THC Wax In Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Omar Abad
Omar Abad Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFFSIDE PARK PD

A Cliffside Park patrol officer nabbed a driver with a handgun and various drugs, including synthetic pot, crystal meth and THC wax, authorities said.

Officer Jonathan Petermann stopped a white Honda Accord near the corner of Park and Anderson avenues for having tinted windows around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Detective Lt. Vincent Capano said.

Approaching the sedan, Petermann smelled pot, Capano said.

So he called for backups and had the driver – Omar Abad, 41 of North Bergen – step out of the car, the lieutenant said.

A search turned up the 9mm Astra handgun, some pot, some Oxycodone and diazepam pills, along with the meth and THC wax.

“Seeing what’s going on, he tries to run,” Capano said, “but he didn’t get far.”

Police who caught Abad right away charged him with various drug offenses, illegal weapons possession and resisting arrest.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

