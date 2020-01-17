Cliffside Park Man Turns Himself In For Hit-Run Crash That Injured Girl, 16

Cliffside Park detectives were closing in when a borough man surrendered Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that sent a 16-year-old girl to the hospital earlier in the week.

Scott McLearie, who turned 64 on Thursday, was accompanied by his lawyer when Detective William Crapara served him at headquarters Friday with complaints charging him with assault by auto and endangering an injured victim by leaving the scene of a crash.

Crapara, Sgt. Paul Hroncich and Detective Daniel Murtagh had been working the area after the girl was struck shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Columbia and Palisade avenues, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The girl was taken to Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen with hip and leg injuries.

Meanwhile, the search for the damaged sedan that hit her was on.

The police trio working the case spotted the 2011 Nissan Altima on Lawton Avenue, near McLearie’s home, Capano said. Soon after, they got word that he was turning himself in, the captain said.

McLearie was released pending a Feb. 3 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

