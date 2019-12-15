Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Cliffside Park Man Killed In Jersey City Crash Cremated

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Daniel Nazarenko with his mom, Victoria Zames
Daniel Nazarenko with his mom, Victoria Zames Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 26-year-old Cliffside Park man killed in a Jersey City car crash was privately cremated on Sunday.

Daniel Nazarenko, 26, of Cliffside Park, was a passenger in a sedan that crashed into a divider on 14th Street near Route 139 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was pronounced dead a Jersey City Medical Center about a half-hour later.

The driver was reported in stable condition.

Nazarenko, a Jersey City native, was graduated from St. Peter’s Prep, according to social media accounts.

An only child, he is survived by his mother, Victoria Zames, we well as many beloved relatives and friends.

Cremation at Garden State Crematory in North Bergen followed a funeral service Sunday at Riotto Funeral Home and Cremation Company in Jersey City.

TO DONATE to a fundraiser for Victoria Zames: https://www.facebook.com/donate/543397326513322/543397356513319/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.