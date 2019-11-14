Cliffside Park Laborer, 22, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Palisades Park Minor

A 22-year-old Cliffside Park laborer “engaged in sexual activity” with a Palisades Park minor, authorities charged.

Alejandro Hildalgo was taken into custody on Wednesday and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Palisades Park police on Saturday received information about Hidalgo that led to a joint investigation with Musella's Special Victims Unit, authorities said Thursday.

Jail records show that he is charged with sexual assault of a minor under 16 years old and child endangerment through sexual conduct that would "impair or debauch the morals" of the alleged victim.

Hidalgo, a Salvadoran national, has separate prior arrests for simple assault in Palisades Park and Ridgefield in 2017, records show.

