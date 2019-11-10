Cliffside Park Fugitive Held On NYPD Warrant For Gang Assault

A repeat-offending ex-con from Cliffside Park was captured after the NYPD came to town with a warrant, authorities said. Now New York City authorities are trying to extradite him.

City detectives went to his mother's Anderson Avenue apartment looking for Jason Martinez, a 27-year-old known heroin user who was wanted in connection with a gang assault, authorities said.

Other law enforcement agencies wanted Martinez, too.

Records show an outstanding warrant for skipping court for obstruction during a domestic violence arrest in Cliffside Park in 2016.

Martinez is also facing charges of burglarizing a restaurant below his mother's apartment last year -- apparently after he somehow obtained a key, police said.

The Hudson County Sheriff's Office had a burglary warrant for Martinez, as well.

Prior arrests involve charges of assaulting police, criminal mischief and parole violations, as part of an adult criminal history that began after Martinez's 18th birthday, records show.

Martinez spent three months in the Bergen County Jail earlier this year. He'd been wanted in Guttenberg, Wayne and West New York when he was arrested, records show. He was released several weeks ago.

Cliffside Park police, alerted that he was at his mother's home, went there and took Martinez into custody on Tuesday, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

He complained of foot pain and was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck for treatment before being sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered that he remain there pending extradition proceedings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.