Civilian Victims In Jersey City Massacre Identified, Fundraiser Launched

The three people who were killed Tuesday when two shooters entered a grocery store in Jersey City have been identified as the wife of the owner, an employee and a bystander at the store, WABC 7 reported.

The victims are 24-year-old Moshe Deutsh, 49-year-old Miguel Douglas, and 32-year-old mother of five Mindy Ferenz.

Deutsch volunteered with Chai Lifeline, a program which provides support for seriously ill children.

"Moshe himself studied and found time to help his peers from his yeshiva," Rabbi David Niederman, president of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, told the station.

"He was one of the organizers of a major food drive that 2,000 families get every year. This is Moshe."

Ferencz co-owned the store, JC Kosher on Martin Luther King Drive, with her husband Dovid, Chabad.org reported.

The third person killed in the store, Douglas, was a native of Ecuador who worked at the market, which serves a growing community of Chassidic Jews in Jersey City relocating from Brooklyn.

A total of four people, including Detective Joseph Seals of the Jersey City Police Department, were killed, along with the two shooters.

