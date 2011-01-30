Civilian Dead, Police Officer Critically Injured In Maryland Shooting

One man died and a police officer was critically injured in an early-morning shooting Sunday, Jan. 30 in Maryland, authorities confirmed

The incident occurred in a home the 990 block of Danville Ct., in Crofton (Anne Arundel County) around 4:45 a.m., county police said at a press briefing.

More information was expected to be released in the coming days, with body cam footage expected to be released in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for the Maryland Attorney General's Office said.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad noted the past few weeks have been a tough time for first responders, citing the death of the three Baltimore firefighters and NYPD's Jason Rivera.

"When one of us falls, we all rise," she said. "We all feel it."

The Maryland Attorney General's Office will investigate, as is the procedure with all police-involved shootings.

