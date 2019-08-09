Citizens Cheer: Hackensack Police, SWAT Raid Drug Den, Bust 10

Relieved residents of a Hackensack neighborhood praised police for smashing an open-air drug market on their street, arresting 10 people in the process and seizing an assortment of drugs, packaging materials – along with a 9mm handgun.

Hackensack Narcotics Bureau detectives summoned the Bergen County Regional SWAT team to help hit the home at 181 Berdan Place, which had been the scene of previous shootings, assaults and other crimes.

Detective Reuven Lyak initiated the investigation “after receiving numerous complaints from residents and tipsters regarding an open-air drug market and ongoing nuisances coming from the house,” Capt. Peter Busciglio said Friday.

Neighbors said they felt as if they were being "held hostage," one resident said.

Investigators watched the house and made a series of drug buys leading up to Thursday’s raid, Busciglio said.

Found were various amounts of pot, coke, crack, Ecstasy, Xanax and both processing and packaging materials, the captain said.

Also seized was a loaded Hi-Tech C9 Luger handgun.

Arrested were:

Anthony Adams, 33;

Abdul Salawu, 25;

Deshawn Christmas, 35;

Keon Wiggins, 30;

Elijah Fulgham, 20;

Tyrone Hall, 27;

Deborah Lynch, 59;

Jahmaad Buffalo, 28;

Dequan Cox, 26:

Kashawn West, 28, who was charged with having the gun.

Busciglio thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the county sheriff’s office, the regional SWAT team and Englewood police for their roles and praised the city detectives, patrol officers and Juvenile Bureau members who worked the case and the raid.

