Citizen Helps Police Nab West Orange Bank Robber

It didn't take long to catch a man who robbed a bank in West Orange Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A local transportation company driver who'd dropped him off at a local hotel called police after seeing all the commotion at the TD Bank branch on Pleasant Valley Way shortly after 9 a.m., WOPD spokesman Joe Fagan said.

The driver's description matched the one witnesses gave police: white, 5-foot-6 and carrying a backpack, Fagan said.

Police seized the suspect at the Avenue Hotel on Northfield Avenue soon after.

Several witnesses identified him as the robber, Fagan said, adding that he was carrying stolen cash and other evidence.

Fagan said he didn't know how much was taken or which company the transportation driver works for.

An investigation was continuing.

