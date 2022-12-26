Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Lyndhurst Police Chief Leads Christmastime Rescue Of Suicidal Man
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Christmas Killing Leaves Jersey City Man Dead

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Khaliq Lockett
Khaliq Lockett Photo Credit: Khaliq Lockett Facebook

Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Christmas killing.

Khaliq Lockett was found having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken from Communipaw and Crescent avenues to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.