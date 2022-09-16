Child Roughhousing With Mini Yorkie Puppy Causes Severe Damage: NJ Rescue

A North Jersey animal rescue is asking for donations to help revive a puppy that suffered serious and lifelong injuries during a roughhousing session with a young child.

‘Mini,’ a five-week-old mini Yorkie puppy, was handled by a small child that roughhoused with her, causing her eye to prolapse, the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said.

“We won’t even begin to try to understand why a 5-week-old puppy was separated from her mom, much less able to be handled by a young child, but sadly, Mini fell victim to a horrible accident,” the refuge said.

“Mini is so small that she fits in the palm of your hand, and to imagine she has suffered such trauma already in her life is heartbreaking.”

Now, Mini faces a lifetime of difficulty and will not only lose part of her vision but her entire left eye after undergoing a delicate surgery.

Over $600 had been raised by more than two dozen donors as of Friday, Sept. 16.

“Please consider a donation towards Mini’s delicate surgery and show her how gentle and kind the world of rescue is!” the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said.

“Please hold our tiny warrior in your hearts for a successful surgery.”

