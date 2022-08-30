Contact Us
Child Pulled From Hot Car In NJ Dies: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Franklin Township Police
Franklin Township Police Photo Credit: Franklin Township Police

An infant died after being found in a hot, locked car on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The incident happened on Summerall Road in Franklin Township, where the baby was found unattended in the unattended car around 3:20 p.m., developing reports say.

Temps hovered around 91 degrees with 51 percent humidity levels at the time of the incident in Somerset County, according to the National Weather Service.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.