Child Porn Seized From Central Jersey Man: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old Somerset County man has been arrested on accusations he had and shared child pornography, authorities said.

A search warrant executed at Bernardino Gonzalez Lorenzana's Robin Road home in Hillsborough Monday, Nov. 7 found "numerous files depicting the sexual exploitation and/or abuse of children," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit, agents from of U.S Homeland Security Investigation – Newark Field Office and members of the Hillsborough Township Police Department had been acting on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, McDonald said.

Gonzalez Lorenzana was arrested at his home and charged with second-degree distribution of child porn and third-degree possession of child porn, the prosecutor said. He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter.

