Child Feeding Stingrays Bitten By Shark At Turtle Back Zoo: Report

A child was bitten by a shark while feeding stingrays over the weekend at Turtle Back Zoo, RLS Media reports.

When a 12-year-old girl was feeding the rays, which are in a tank with epaulette sharks, the outlet says citing county officials.

That's when one of the sharks apparently bit the girl's finger. She was not seriously hurt, though, and the wound was treated with antibacterial cream and a bandage, according to the outlet.

Click here for the full story from RLS Media.

