Child, Driver Critical After Car Overturns Multiple Times In Franklin, Police Say

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car rolled down an embankment and crashed in Franklin, authorities said.

The driver and the front-seated juvenile passenger remained in critical condition Monday after the 7:10 p.m. crash on Sunday, when the driver lost control of the car while headed southbound and crossed over the center line near the Ogensburg border, Franklin Police Chief Gregory M. Cugliari said.

While leaving the roadway, the car struck a traffic sign, embankment and overturned before hitting a concrete wall -- ejecting the driver, police said.

The vehicle continued to overturn and hit a heavy brush, then a block retaining a wall and vinyl fence surrounded pool equipment at a nearby home, the chief said.

Both the driver and juvenile passenger were taken to Morristown Medical Center in an ambulance after the crash, Cugliari said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, The Sussex County Prosecutors Office, Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, Saint Clares Paramedics, and the Franklin Fire Department assisted during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Franklin Borough Police Detective Bureau: 973-827-7700 extension 237 or 231

