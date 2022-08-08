Contact Us
Child, 9, Airlifted Following Sussex County Dirt Bike Crash, State Police Say (UPDATE)

Valerie Musson
NorthStar medical helicopter
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A nine-year-old child was being flown to a nearby hospital following a dirt bike crash in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred at a property on Eileen Drive in Wantage around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, August 8, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The child was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries, Goez said.

The accident remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

