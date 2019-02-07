Contact Us
Cheese-Making Machine Breaks Arm Of Ridgefield Dairy Plant Worker

Jerry DeMarco
A worker at a Ridgefield dairy plant suffered broken bones and cuts when his arm got caught in a machine that he was cleaning before dawn Tuesday, authorities said.

A co-worker unplugged the machine and called 911 after the 56-year-old victim was injured by spiraling augers at Biazzo Dairy Products on Edgewater Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., Police Chief Thomas Gallagher said.

After the machine operator removed the engine, police reversed the blade and removed him, Gallagher said.

Members of the Ridgefield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Biazzo, which was founded in 1964 behind a salumeria in Paterson, makes ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and specialty Italian cheeses and co-packs for other companies.

Its corporate headquarters, along with its manufacturing, sales and distribution facility, are all at the Edgewater Avenue location in Ridgefield.

