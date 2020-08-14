Chatham PD: Trio Of Outdoor Diners Injured In Tractor-Trailer Hit-Run

A Morris County tractor-trailer driver fled the scene after striking a pole that fell and injured three people who were eating at a restaurant outdoors, authorities charged.

The driver -- whose name was not released -- was near Main Street and North Passaic Avenue in Chatham when he hit the pole, which fell and injured three people eating outside at Arminio’s Italian Corner around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, borough police said in a release.

The driver continued down North Passaic Avenue and was stopped soon after by officers in Florham Park, authorities said.

Two of the three victims were examined and transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. The third bystander refused additional medical evaluation.

The driver was issued summonses for careless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, failure to report a crash and improper turning.

