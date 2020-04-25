Charges Upgraded In Unlicensed Hit-Run Crash That Killed Woman Outside AC

Authorities upgraded charges against an unlicensed driver who they said fled a crash that killed a 48-year-old woman outside Atlantic City earlier this week.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said his office charged Keneet Camacho, 38, of Absecon with aggravated manslaughter for the death of local resident Janel Bembry in the three-vehicle crash Monday on Wrangleboro Road.

They also charged the Peruvian national with assault by auto for seriously injuring another driver, the prosecutor said.

Detectives served Camacho with the upgraded charges at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, where he remained held.

He’s also charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, driving while impaired and driving while unlicensed.

Camacho was headed south on Wrangleboro Road when his 2016 Toyota Highlander rear-ended Bembry's 2016 Hyundai shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Tyner said.

The impact pushed Bembry's vehicle into the northbound lane, where it was struck head-on by a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Gail Schifris, 61, he said.

Camacho continued south on Wrangleboro Road before police said they found him on nearby Great Creek Road.

Bembry was later pronounced dead at Atlanticare Medical Center City Division in Atlantic City. Schifris remained there with serious injuries.

