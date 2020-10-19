Charges Upgraded For NJ Daycare Teacher Whose Son, 3, Tested Positive For Methadone

Charges were upgraded for a 44-year-old New Jersey dad and daycare worker whose 3-year-old son was found unresponsive and later tested positive for Methadone, authorities said Monday.

Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez, of Guttenberg, was arrested last Monday evening and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Oct. 19, he was charged with aggravated assault, and processed at the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

Police responded to Delgado-Gonzalez's home at 68th Street between Park Avenue and Broadway where they found his son unresponsive around 10 a.m. on Oct. 12, Suarez previously said.

The boy was taken for treatment first to Palisades Medical Center and then was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, Suarez said.

The child, who was in stable condition as of last week, had Methadone in his blood, the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency told detectives.

The prosecutor's office filed a motion to detain Delgado-Gonzalez, a preschool teacher at League of Extraordinary Children, in Guttenberg. He remains jailed until his hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, Suarez said.

