Charges Upgraded For Hudson County Motorcyclist In Crash That Injured Woman, 26

A Hudson County motorcyclist is facing more serious charges in a crash that injured a 26-year-old woman.

Peter Bishara, 26, was initially charged with creating risk of death or injuring while eluding in the June 16 crash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Tuesday, he was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury while fleeing law enforcement, she said.

Bishara was speeding and passing other vehicle outside the single northbound lane of traffic on Broadway near 49th Street in Jersey City when police spotted him around 7:45 p.m., June 16, Suarez said.

Police activated their lights and attempted to stop Bishara, who fled then crashed into a Honda CR-V at 52nd and Broadway, she said.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old Bayonne woman -- sustained injuries during the collision and was taken to Bayonne Medical Center for treatment, Suarez said.

Bishara suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

Bayonne police issued Bishara several motor vehicle summonses including reckless driving, improper passing, failure to observe a traffic signal and more.

His charges were upgraded around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

