Chaos Erupts Among Thousands Of Partygoers In Long Branch

A flash-bang of smoke broke up thousands of rowdy partygoers attending a Jersey Shore pop-up event after brawls broke out late Saturday, May 21, authorities said.

Footage posted to social media shows hundreds of people gathered in Pier Village partying in the late afternoon hours.

The large-scale gathering encouraged by a flyer posted on social media brought thousands of people to Pier Village in Long Branch, ultimately creating a public safety emergency as of 9 p.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Multiple fights broke out throughout parts of the city involving the partygoers, bringing authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies to the scene.

Responders included the Long Branch Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (MOCERT), Monmouth and Middlesex Rapid Deployment Forces (RDF), Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police, Department of Corrections and NJ Transit Police.

One flash bang and the deployment of smoke was used by Department of Corrections officers assisting in limited situations in response to fights taking place and bottles and rocks being thrown where the crowd would not disperse. The vast majority of those present left peacefully after the announcement of the curfew.

