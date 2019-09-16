Chain-Reaction Ridgewood Crash Sends 3 To Hospital

A chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon in Ridgewood sent three people to the hospital.
A fourth occupant refused medical attention following the crash shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Linwood and North Maple avenues.
Village police, firefighters, EMS and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood all responded. Two tow trucks removed the wreckage.
A report that one of the drivers may have experienced a medical episode couldn't immediately be confirmed.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.
