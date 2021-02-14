Central Jersey Man Who Stole Running Car On Long Island Had Crack Cocaine: Authorities

A 31-year-old New Jersey man was busted with crack cocaine on Long Island after stealing a car that was left unlocked and running outside an area restaurant, authorities announced.

Mohamed Elgendy, of Piscataway, hopped behind the wheel of a 1999 Honda left running while unlocked on a stretch of Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, police said.

During a canvas of the area, police said that officers found the stolen Honda outside in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on East Jericho Turnpike, leading to the arrest of Elgendy.

Elgendy was taken into custody without incident for driving off in the Honda without permission, and further investigation found that he was in possession of a glass pipe that contained what police said was believed to be crack cocaine.

Elgendy was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead “when medically practical,” police said.

