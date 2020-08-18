Central Jersey Man Who Sold Drugs To Undercover Detectives Busted With $8.3K Worth Of Heroin

A Central Jersey man who sold heroin and cocaine to undercover police detectives in Somerset County was arrested after a brief police pursuit, authorities said Tuesday.

Isiah Daniels, 31 of, Highland Park, had nearly 2,500 wax folds of heroin when authorities in Somerset County arrested him on Aug. 5, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Approximately 3,710 wax folds of heroin valued at $8,360, and a large amount of cocaine under ½ ounce were seized from Daniels after a three-month investigation, Robertson said in a joint release with county and local authorities.

Daniels was charged with heroin possession with intent to distribute, distribution of cocaine and resisting arrest by flight.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, and Police Director Spruill request anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

