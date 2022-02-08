Central Jersey Man Sexually Assaulted Girl, 12, He Met Online: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Somerset County man was arrested for sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl he met online, authorities said.

The victim on July 26 told police she met an unknown male, later identified as Lenic S. Galvin, of Bound Brook, on social media before he arranged for the victim to be brought to his home, where he sexually assaulted her, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Galvin was arrested the following day on charges of aggravated sexual assault and more. He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the sexual assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

