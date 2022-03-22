Central Jersey Man Led 2 Police Pursuits In Stolen Cars — Both Of Which He Crashed: Police

A 26-year-old Somerset County man who led two separate police pursuits in stolen cars — both of which he crashed — has been arrested on theft and drug charges, authorities announced.

Nicholas G. Aiello first started trouble on Feb. 24, when police responding to reports of a stolen vehicle spotted it speeding eastbound on Route 28 around 9:20 p.m. in Branchburg, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella said.

The officer activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, but discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons as the vehicle sped out of sight. A short time later, officers were told by the Flemington Police Department that the stolen vehicle was found overturned in the retention drainage area located near the center of the Flemington Circle.

That's when Aiello, of Branchburg, was identified as a person of interest. During the investigation, police found Aiello had taken a bottle containing 60 Alprazolam prescription pills from a Branchburg home, they said.

Then, on March 15 around 10:20 a.m., Branchburg police were called to a car theft at a local convenience store located on Route 28. A description of the vehicle was broadcast, and within minutes, the car was spotted heading north on River Road.

The car again sped away out of the officer’s view, but while traveling on Station Road, the same officer found the stolen vehicle — which had crashed into the Station Road Bridge.

Aiello tried to run from the area but was ordered to stop, and was arrested without further incident. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for minor injuries which he sustained during the crash.

Aiello was charged with 3rd degree Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 2nd degree Eluding, 3rd degree Theft of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and 3rd degree Receiving Stolen Property. After being treated for his injury’s he was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Acting Prosecutor Chirichella and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

